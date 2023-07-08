Tried and trusted: Salman Khan to collaborate with Sooraj Barjatya for 'Prem Ki Shaadi'

Amid much speculation around his next, Salman zeroes in on frequent collaborator Barjatya’s Prem Ki Shaadi; sources say film to roll next month

Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan

What’s he doing next? That has been the question on the minds of Salman Khan’s fans, and many filmmakers who had pitched their projects to him. The superstar, however, was taking it slow, reassessing his choice of movies after the underwhelming run of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Reports suggested that he wasn’t gung-ho about the offers coming his way, barring Karan Johar’s production and Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ki Shaadi (Being choosy, June 21). But now, the actor has made up his mind. We hear Khan and his filmmaker-friend Barjatya will take the family drama on floors next month.

The superstar had loved the concept when it was narrated to him in 2020. While the two were writing it during the lockdown, they sped up the process in the past few months. A trade source reveals, “Romantic dramas, set in a family, are a success at the box-office today, as seen with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Salman is fond of such stories, which is why he had immediately given his nod to Prem Ki Shaadi. However, finalising the screenplay took time. The team began pre-production last month, setting the stage for an August shoot.”

Prem Ki Shaadi, which marks the duo’s fifth collaboration, revolves around a nuclear family. The leading lady will be finalised in the coming weeks. “It tells the journey of a couple, starting from their marriage, to raising their children and going strong till their old age. The first schedule will kick off on a set in Mumbai.” The team is eyeing a Diwali 2024 release.