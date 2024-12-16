Triptii Dimri and her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant were seen in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, with the actress avoiding paparazzi during their outing.

Triptii Dimri and her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, went out for a Sunday outing, during which the Animal actress was seen avoiding paparazzi and asking them to leave. Triptii and Sam visited a café in Mumbai, and a video from their outing has gone viral on the internet, showing Triptii politely requesting the photographers to go.

Triptii Dimri goes out with rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant

In the clip, Sam was seen walking ahead of Triptii, while the actress was spotted asking the paparazzi to stay a little away from him. When photographers requested her to pose for a picture with Sam, Triptii was heard saying, “Jao, jao, please. Ho gaya.” Although she initially posed for a few photos, she later asked them to stop recording politely. For her casual Sunday look, the actress wore a black T-shirt paired with loose tracks, minimal makeup, and stylish sunglasses.

Triptii and Sam have been rumoured to be dating for a while. Recently, the duo was also spotted at the Bryan Adams concert in Mumbai.

Triptii Dimri's work front

Triptii Dimri is one of the most loved and acclaimed actresses in the film industry. She debuted with Laila Majnu and became a national crush after starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Dimri has recently appeared in Animal, earning widespread praise. Since the release of the action-packed film, Triptii has gained the nickname "Bhabhi 2" and has been making waves, walking for brands, doing advertisements, and enjoying her time in the spotlight. She was also part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal.

Earning the moniker of "national crush" following the release of her 2023 film Animal, Triptii topped IMDb’s list of Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024—a fitting recognition. Dimri appeared in three films in 2024: Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She hit the headlines not only for her stellar performances but also for courting multiple controversies.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible support of my fans and the hard work of everyone I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with. I’m looking forward to what’s next as I continue to be part of this inspiring industry,” shared the actress.