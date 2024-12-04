Have you heard? Adah Sharma felt the love while shooting with Ishwak Singh in Udaipur. Triptii Dimri tops IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024

Feel the love

Her past controversial project, The Kerala Story (2023), may have landed her in hot soup on more occasions than one, but it also enabled Adah Sharma to acquire a new league of followers across the country. Sharma witnessed the love first-hand while shooting for her upcoming project with Ishwak Singh in Udaipur. Sharma, who is currently filming Tumko Meri Kasam, a period drama set in the ’70s, was filming at Mira Girls College in the city of lakes. The excited college students made her stint memorable. “The girls just wanted to take pictures and tell me all about their experience watching The Kerala Story. It was sweet,” she said.

Names you’re searching

Considering that she earned the moniker ‘national crush’ soon after the release of her 2023 film, Animal, news of Triptii Dimri topping the list of IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 was fitting. Dimri, who appeared in three films in 2024—Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3—hit headlines as much for her performances as she did for courting multiple controversies. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible support of my fans and the hard work of everyone I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with. I’m looking forward to what’s next as I continue to be part of this inspiring industry,” shared the actor. Deepika Padukone bagged the second spot on the list, while Ishaan Khatter, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sobhita Dhulipala took the subsequent spots.