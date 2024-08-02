As her debut film Laila Majnu releases in Kashmir, Triptii recounts facing the camera as a novice and how she evolved as an artiste

When Triptii Dimri made her big-screen debut with Laila Majnu in 2018, few took notice. Interestingly, director Sajid Ali’s romantic drama developed a cult following over the years, which has now led to its re-release across the country, and its maiden release in Kashmir. “Kashmir is the heart of the film. We spent three to four months shooting there,” recalls the actor. “People there are full of love. Every time you go to someone’s house, they make sure you don’t leave without having your tummy full. We are happy that the film is releasing there.”

One of the biggest charms of the love story was Dimri and Avinash Tiwary’s on-screen chemistry. She says Tiwary was the finest co-star a newcomer could’ve asked for. “I hope I get to work with him more. He is supportive, kind, and ensures that not only his, but everyone’s performance is good. He recommended an acting workshop and sent me to it. That changed my perspective on acting.”

Since then, she has grown as an artiste with powerful turns in Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022), followed by Animal (2023). As Bad Newz is running in theatres, Dimri believes Laila Majnu laid down a strong foundation for her. “Back then, I didn’t know much about acting. I was following my gut and the director’s instructions. On the first day, I couldn’t even perform one scene, and by the last day, I was confident in what I was doing. I’ve significantly grown as an actor with that film.”