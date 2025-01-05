Breaking News
Triptii Dimri says Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was not anti-feminist: ‘I don’t give such tags’

Updated on: 05 January,2025 09:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Triptii Dimri, who is known for films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala given her acting prowess, was mocked for taking up a mediocre role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

Triptii Dimri Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri, who rose to fame with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, recently opened up about the film being labelled anti-feminist following its derogatory take on women. The film, which hit the screens in 2023 was called out by a section of movie critics for portraying women poorly. 


Triptii Dimri on her role in Animal 


Triptii Dimri, who is known for films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala given her acting prowess, was mocked for taking up a mediocre role in Animal. When asked why she chose to do an ‘anti-feminist’ film, she told Filmfare, “I didn’t look at it as an anti-feminist film. I don’t give such tags to films. Even while doing Bulbbul and Qala, I never thought I was doing a feminist film. I connected with the characters, had faith in the directors, and felt I should do it. Even when Animal was offered to me, I met Sandeep sir and he explained. He didn’t tell me much about the story, he explained my character. To me, what was exciting was that I have only done goody and nice person roles – who get sympathy at the end – till now, and I was like this was a nice space to be in where I do this character."


Triptii Dimri on doing a big film like Animal

She added, “He said something very interesting. He wanted to see innocence and kindness in my eyes but inside I should have that mission in my heart, that I want to accomplish. Now how do you get there, that was my job. I found it to be challenging and interesting, that’s what made me say yes. Then, of course, everybody wants to do a big film. Till that time, I was an actor who had done Bulbbul, Qala, and all the films that were being offered, were only those types of movies. I would have loved to do such films and I would love to continue doing those. However, at that time, getting a big film was a big deal for me. Maybe, I’ll get to learn something new and I’ll also get to see how big films are made.”

Triptii was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It also features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Rajpal Yadav among others.

