On Monday, Netflix India unveiled its star-studded slate for 2025 that includes Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood, Dining with the Kapoors, and many anticipated offerings. But Triptii Dimri and Vijay Varma’s Afghan Snow was conspicuously missing from its roster. The spy thriller, produced by Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, was reportedly delivered to the OTT giant in December 2023. So, why is it nowhere close to reaching the audience yet?

According to multiple industry insiders, Netflix has assumed control of the project from Sharma and is now considering making some changes to the thriller that has been directed by Anshai Lal, who previously helmed Phillauri (2017) and Mai (2022). An actor from the show, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Afghan Snow has been given to Netflix, and the team is contemplating re-editing the show and even shooting additional parts as they deem fit. I’m told it will release later this year. Many titles will be added to the streamer’s slate beyond the ones announced on Monday.”

After its successful collaborations with Netflix on Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022), Sharma’s production house had greenlit Afghan Snow for the OTT platform. Sources say that after the series was completed in December 2023, there were some creative differences between the makers and the streamer. With the project in limbo over the past year, crew members apparently also struggled with delayed payments. A unit hand revealed, “Our payments took very long to get cleared. While some got the full payment eventually, for many of us, the final tranche will come upon release. We were expecting the show to be announced on Monday evening.”

With this series stuck and Sudip Sharma—who had made Kohrra (2023) with Clean Slate Filmz—announcing its second season independently, rumours about the production house undergoing major changes have gained credence. An insider said, “The production house has been practically defunct for the past year. It will be re-launched soon with a new name.”

Mid-day reached out to Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz for a comment on Afghan Snow’s fate. Both didn’t respond till press time.