Mumbai is rejoicing with joy as the biggest festival of the year is here. The city is currently celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, and celebrities are enjoying it too. From pandal hopping to welcoming Ganpati Bappa home, actors are having the time of their lives. To add to the celebration, the Mount Mary Fair is also here. The fair started yesterday on the 9th of September and will continue until the 16th. Seizing the opportunity, Triptii Dimri decided to have the most eventful Sunday of September.

Triptii Dimri Visits Ganesh Pandal

Triptii Dimri started her Sunday on a rather dharmic note as she went pandal hopping and visited several Ganpati pandals to seek blessings from Bappa. The actress shared several pictures of herself from different pandals as she sought blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Triptii Dimri Visits Mount Mary Fair

After seeking blessings from Ganesha, the actress went to Bandra as the Mount Mary Fair kicked off. The actress shared a video of releasing helium balloons and other videos from the fair. While sharing the video, she wrote, "With blessings of Mother Mary, may all your problems come to an end and you have a peaceful and beautiful life."

About Famous Mount Mary Fair

As September arrived, Mumbai eagerly anticipated the return of the Mount Mary Fair, also known as the Bandra Fair. Held at the historic Mount Mary Church, also called the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, this vibrant festival began on September 8, 2024, and ran through September 15. Actress Triptii Dimri took part in the celebrations.

Triptii Dimri on Work Front

'Bad Newz', which saw her romancing Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, has collected more than Rs 100 crore worldwide. Before this, the actress was seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film 'Animal', which was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. The film collected more than Rs 800 crore worldwide, catapulting her to fame.

The actress, who has been having a dream run, will next be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film marks the third instalment of the horror-comedy franchise, and the second film from the franchise for Kartik, who was last seen in the sports biopic 'Chandu Champion'. Triptii also has 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' and 'Dhadak 2' in the pipeline.