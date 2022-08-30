Tuesday Trivia: Adi Irani reveals lesser known facts about 1990 Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dil’

Adi Irani, who is the brother of the veteran actress Aruna Irani in real life, had played the role of boxer Shakti in ‘Dil’
Adi Irani, who is the brother of the veteran actress Aruna Irani, played the role of boxer Shakti in ‘Dil’. Those who have seen the 1990 hit film ‘Dil’, which starred Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, will surely vouch for its splendid performances and memorable music.
Even though the film had released many years ago, its music still lingers in the hearts of many. How can anyone forget the melodious title track and then-national craze ‘Khambe jaisi khai hai’. Satish Sundaresan from mid-day.com exclusively met up with Adi Irani, who revealed a couple of unknown facts about the superhit film ‘Dil’.
Jogging down memory lane, Adi recalled, “Do you remember the famous boxing match between Raja (Aamir Khan’s character) and Shakti (my character)? The film had Madhu (Madhuri Dixit’s character) announcing that the loser would kiss her friend ‘Miss Mili’. Not many know that the girl who played the role of Miss Mili was actually spotted on the streets of Bandra by the film’s director Indra Kumar. He had spotted her begging from passers-by and vehicles on the by lanes of Bandra’s National College. When Indra Kumar spotted her, he knew he had found the perfect girl to play the role of ‘Miss Mili’. And since she had not taken bath for a few days, my reaction which was shown in the film after I lose the boxing match was ABSOLUTELY REAL. Post Dil, Indra Kumar offered her another role in his other film ‘Beta’. After that, she went on to do a couple of more films and gradually got married to a truck driver. But, because of her failing health, she eventually passed away.”
Adi recalled another incident from the same boxing scene. He said, “Even before I signed the film, I was into martial arts and had learnt karate from the master of martial arts Parvez Mistry ji. While shooting for the famous boxing scene, unintentionally though, I landed up punching Aamir Khan’s face 3-4 times! Even though I kept saying sorry after every punch, Aamir Khan, being the thorough professional he is, carried on with the shots. His reaction to my shots was absolutely real. The last time, when I met Aamir Khan, he teased me about how I punched him for real and kept on apologizing after every shot! We both had a hearty laugh”.
Besides Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Adi Irani, ‘Dil’ also starred the Bollywood veterans Saeed Jaffrey, Deven Verma and Anupam Kher.
