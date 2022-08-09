Tuesday Trivia: Chahat Khanna was offered the role of Mona Singh in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 August,2022 02:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Chahat was offered the role of Mona Singh who will be seen portraying the character of Laal's mother

Chahat Khanna/ Instagram


The gorgeous Chahat Khanna who had wooed the audiences with her different versatile roles on screen and we were supposed to be a part of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.  We bet you didn't know that!

Chahat was offered the role of Mona Singh who will be seen portraying the character of Laal's mother(Aamir Khan's mother) but she turned it down as she thought she wouldn't suit the part.

Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha not ready for OTT


A source close to her reveals, "Chahat had received a call from the makers to be a part of the film but according to her she wouldn't be suitable for the role and didn't want to be typecast as the hero 's mother."

Well! Chahat's fans are eagerly waiting for her to make some announcements on the work front and we believe she will be back soon on the screen to entertain the audience.

