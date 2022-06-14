Breaking News
Tuesday Trivia: Do you know over 150 people have worked on 'Laal Singh Chaddha' score?

Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
'Laal Singh Chaddha' background music composer Tanuj Tiku has revealed the process behind film's score design

Tuesday Trivia: Do you know over 150 people have worked on 'Laal Singh Chaddha' score?

The background score design of Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been artistically fulfilling and a deeply enriching process for the score composer Tanuj Tiku for he got to work around the score in the most unconventional way.

Talking about the brief that was given to him, Tanuj said in a statement, "It was a slice-of-life film. Aamir sir likes Panchgani, which is why we worked there with a bunch of musicians. We played live, jammed together, and created the thematic music there. Within two weeks, all the thematic material and character motifs were readied."




He further credited Aamir Khan and the director of the film, Advait Chandan for cultivating an environment of creativity, "The culture at (Aamir's production house), and Advait's relationship with him, is noteworthy. There is always a plan in place, but the process is organic. We watched the film, and immediately decided to jump into the score composition."


