Tuesday Trivia: Do you know which is Nick Jonas's favourite Bollywood dance move?

Updated on: 07 June,2022 11:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nick is currently judging a dance reality show and in his recent appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, he revealed his love for Bollywood music

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. Pic/AFP


Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who were recently blessed with a baby girl in January, have never shied away from Public Display of Affection (PDA) on social media. The new parents have, on numerous occasions, complimented each other on Instagram and elsewhere.

Nick is currently judging a dance reality show and in his recent appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, he revealed his love for Bollywood music. The Jonas Brother Singer emphasized how wife Priyanka Chopra has taught him some dance moves and that they groove to Bollywood dance numbers often!




Nick even did his signature move and said, "My wife is an Indian. We dance to a lot of Bollywood music. I find that it is easiest to do. I can just do this move all the time. No matter whether I am sitting or standing, I can just do it and I look like I know how to do it. And you can keep the drink in your hand too." Re-sharing the video on her Instagram story, Priyanka wrote "Oh he knows..." adding laughter and love-struck emojis.


