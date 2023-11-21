Tuesday Trivia: Here's when Kartik Aaryan changed his screen name 

Tuesday Trivia: Kartik Aaryan changed his screen name from Kartik Tiwari in 2014 ahead of the release of his film Kaanchi

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular and sought after actors of the Hindi film industry today. He made his acting debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan's hit film 'Pyaar ka Punchnama'. With the film and its sequel, Aaryan soon got the name of the 'monologue boy' owing to his impressive performance of delivering a four minute long dialogue of a frustrated young man. However Kartik's journey to stardom was not an easy one.

Despite being born in well to-do family in Gwalior, Kartik has had his share of struggles to make it big in the movie business. Another interesting fact about Kartik is that he changed his onscreen name from Kartik Tiwari to Kartik Aaryan in the initial years of his career. In his earlier films, he was credited as Kartik Tiwari. Talking about the same on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kartik explained, "Kartik Aaryan sounded better than Kartik Tiwari (laughs). Actually Aaryan was always my middle name. It is not something that happened suddenly. Before the release of my first film, I had asked the team to credit me as Kartik Aaryan but they missed out on doing so.” Kartik changed his name during the release of his third film titled Kanchi (2014) directed by Subhash Ghai.

After 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama; debut, his initial films like 'Akashvaani', 'Kanchi and 'Guest Iin London' did nothing much to give his career a push. It was in 2018 with the release of Luv Ranjan's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' that the actor got his first big blockbuster and a 100 crore film. Post that, he was flooded with offers and began to experiment with different kinds of films

In 2022,Kartik was seen in the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and it was among the highest grossers of the year. The actor will be seen returning as his character Rooh baba for the third part of the film. Earlier this year, Aaryan was seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha which opened to largely positive reviews owing to its topic and the approach. The film also starred Kiara Advani.

Kartik is currently shooting for Kabir Khans directorial 'Chandu Champion' in Kashmir. Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of lead Chandu. For the film Kartik has also shot for an 8-minute-long war scene.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.