Tuesday Trivia: Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan shot for a film for 1.5 hours; got shelved

Tuesday Trivia: In the late 80s, atleast 3 films that were supposed to star Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan got shelved

Filmmaking is not an easy process. Many a times films have been announced and have been eventually cancelled. Sometime films go on floors, only to be shelved mid-way. There can be multiple reasons for the same and some of the biggest artists in the film industry have faced this in their career. Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, who have had illustrious careers, were deprived of working together in a film after atleast three films of theirs got shelved. In the later 80s and early 90s, the two stars were supposed to share screen space, but it never materialised.

Long ago, during her appearance on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss to promote her film 'Dedh Ishqiya', Madhuri revealed how she shot with amitabh Bachchan but the film was never released. "Amit ji and I shot for 1.5 hours for a film that eventually got shelved. The film was called 'Shanakth'". The film was being directed by Tinnu Anand. The reason for the film getting shelved is not public knowledge.

Another project that was to bring Bachchan and Dixit together was JP Dutta's 'Bandhua'. The film never went beyond the muhurat shot.

Reportedly, filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh also had a vision in mind to cast Amitabh Bachchan as the legendary Satyajit Ray and Madhuri Dixit as Ray’s muse, Madhabi Mukherjee. However, there were hesitations regarding the Ray family taking offense at the portrayal. As a result, Ghosh chose to abandon the film, potentially due to this concern.

In an interview with ETimes last year, Madhuri Dixit while speaking about He is an institution, just like Dilip Saab was, so when I actually got to work with him, there was no way I would pass on that opportunity.

While Dixit and Bachchan nevere shared screen in a full fledged film, they appeared together in the song 'Makhna' from the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Talking about why she was excited about the opportunity she had said, "It's because a few years before Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, I was supposed to do three films with Amit ji at one point, which unfortunately didn’t happen. But with Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, even if it was a cameo, I thought, yes I have to do this. It was an opportunity to work with not only Amit ji, but Govinda as well and it was great for me to be in the same frame as Amit ji. Every time we worked, or were on the sets, I was always observing him, on how he does the scenes and how he approaches his performance. It was a learning experience."