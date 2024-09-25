Over the last few months, several films across genres have been re-released in theatres. Cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru have seen the most footfalls when it comes to re-releases

It was not long ago when one questioned the lucrative idea of experiencing films in theatres. The COVID induced lockdown encouraged new platforms that brought entertainment to TV screens for audience. Even as lockdown was lifted and theatres reopened, OTT platforms got stronger. Post pandemic there was shift in viewing patterns. Even some of the biggest starts were unable to do the box office numbers that matched pre-pandemic numbers. Amid this, old movies got theatrical re-releases. It began by announcement of short term film festivals or celebration of anniversaries. Encouraged by massive turnout from nostalgia craving movie lovers, this became a regular thing on the big screen. Now, week after week we get re-releases of old films on the big screen.

The year so far saw the re-release of films like 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun', 'Rockstar', 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Veer Zaara', 'Jab We Met' and so many more. Some movies also got a second life. Films like 'Tumbbad', 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' and 'Laila Majnu' managed to earn more on re-release than during its initial release.

What is drawing audience to theatres for re-release? Experts share thoughts

Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, "The resounding response to the re-releases this year is a testament to the pure love that Indians have to watch their favourite film on the big screen, a tradition that continues to be deeply ingrained the country’s movie-going culture.

"Tumbbad is leading the charge, captivating viewers with its dynamic storyline, followed by Rockstar, Laila Majnu, the classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Veer Zara. These films, each with a unique appeal, have struck a chord with both nostalgic cinema-goers and new audiences alike. In terms of footfall, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad have seen the highest engagement, cementing their status as top markets for these re-releases. This wave extends further into cities like Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Nagpur and Chandigarh, reflecting the widespread enthusiasm across the country."

Kamal Gianchandani, President of MAI (Multiplex Association of India) feels that the trend for re-release is here to stay. "We keep talking about streaming vs theatres, but these re-releases, the ones that are doing well, are a great example of a positive symbiotic relationship between streaming and theatres. Tumbbad, which has been available for 6-7 years, doing these sort of numbers like a brand new film is not something we would have imagined 3-4 years back. The streaming, fanbase, word of mouth, the quality – all of it has contributed to the success. But this is one variable. The success of Laila Majnu could be because the actress has suddenly become popular. We as exhibitors would like to be of service to all segments and re-releases is part of the strategy. It is a trend here to stay."

Tumbbad stands the test of time and emerges victorious in its second life

Tummbad, a horror drama, did not get much footfall during its initial theatre run in 2018. Eventually it gained a cult status after it was released on TV and OTT. The positive positioning of the film in the minds of people encouraged people to watch the film's on the big screen when it was recently re-released.

While the initial failure of the film was a heart break or actor and producer Sohum Shah, he is satisfied that the film found its audience six years later. "When we finished making Tumbbad in 2012, I didn’t achieve what I wanted it to. I felt I had a personal responsibility to give it my all instead of giving up. So I took another six years, worked very hard, learned from all our mistakes and made a film that I was very proud of. So you can imagine the heartbreak when the film failed in 2018."

"I knew the film did not get its due because it did not even reach its audience. So, here we are, in 2024, when I know I have honored the film by presenting it the way it deserved. I am immensely grateful and I’m truly enjoying the love that this film is receiving - the joy I felt when I first saw the film - seeing the audiences feel the same joy - that feeling is unparalleled. The experience of Tumbbad I envisioned for the audiences to receive and consume, this time around its doing that and more! So more than the Box Office revenue, I take more satisfaction as a producer that this film is being experienced the way we intended it to be. It is only now, I feel I have earned the right to move on and start working on Tumbbad 2,” he added.