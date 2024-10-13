'Tummbad' makers on the sixth anniversary of their horror film announced their next titled 'CRAZXY'. The film will be released in March next year

Sohum Shah

Listen to this article 'Tummbad' makers announce next film titled 'CRAZXY' starring Sohum Shah x 00:00

The re-release of Sohum Shah's Tumbbad has left everyone astonished with its phenomenal success at the box office. The film brought back a thrilling mix of folklore and intrigue with its return to the screen. From its grand visual spectacle to its cutting-edge storyline, Tumbbad has emerged as a one-of-a-kind phenomenon, rarely seen in either Bollywood or Hollywood. Remarkably, on its 6th anniversary, the makers have made an exciting announcement of their next project, titled CRAZXY, starring Sohum Shah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sohum Shah to star in CRAZXY

Taking to social media, the makers of Tumbbad shared the new motion poster of their upcoming film, CRAZXY. Directed and written by Girish Kohli, starring Sohum Shah, as impressive as the poster looks, this one promises to be yet another masterpiece in the making. After the magnificent visual spectacle of Tumbbad, the makers have moved to the other end of the spectrum presenting a film whose poster is thrilling, edgy, new age and something incredibly innovative. They further captioned it:

"Doston, aaj Tumbbad ko release hue 6 saal ho gaye hai… aapne itna pyaar diya ki film re-release bhi ho gayi aur humaara Tumbbad ka circle complete hua :) And after 6 years, we are presenting to you the motion poster of our new film, CRAZXY. In cinemas 7 March, 2025.

GET READY FOR A CRAZXY RIDE!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

The poster itself signifies that the makers are pushing the creative boundaries like what we saw in Tumbbad. This is where peak cinema is unfolding, creating a new landscape of mainstream entertainment and we can't wait to see what Sohum Shah brings to the big screen with Crazxy.

Tumbbad has made a significant impact with its collections. The re-released version has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the original release. With this, the film has not only made history but also created a never-seen-before phenomenon.

Sohum Shah on Tummbad 2

Adding to the frenzy, the announcement of Tumbbad 2 was made through a powerful video unit. The teaser opens with Vinayak and his son Pandurang, with Sohum Shah’s voiceover delivering a foreboding message: “Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh fir laut ke aayega… darwaaza bhi ek baar phir khulega.” As the teaser closes, the words “Pralay, Pralay phir aayega” echo, hinting at the epic scale of the upcoming sequel.

Sohum Shah, the actor, and producer of the film expressed his excitement, “‘Tumbbad’ has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king. With ‘Tumbbad 2’, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. ‘Tumbbad 2’ will take audiences deeper into the world we’ve created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limits.”