Tusshar Kapoor celebrates 18 years of 'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum'

Updated on: 07 May,2023 09:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, Sachin Yardi and Umesh Ghadge, 'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum' was released in 2005. It was an adult comedy film

Actor Tusshar Kapoor on Saturday became nostalgic as his film 'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum' clocked 18 years. Taking to Instagram, Tushar dropped a story and wrote, "Finally adult @balajimotionpictures". Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, Sachin Yardi and Umesh Ghadge, 'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum' was released in 2005. It was an adult comedy film.


The story revolves around Rahul (Tusshar Kapoor) and Karan (Riteish Deshmukh) who are of opposite natures. They were best friends and enjoyed their lives to the fullest. But when the city is rocked with a series of rape and killings, twists and confusion, it changes their lives forever.




'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum', which stars Tusshar Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Isha Koppikar, Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher, Neha Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Aftab Shivdasani and many more, received positive response from the audience. After the first success of 'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum' produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures, they had a series of this film. The first two parts were liked by the audience so much but the third one was not up to the mark and became an average grosser.

Tusshar was last seen in a cameo role in Farhad Samji's Directed web series 'Pop Kaun?'. The series stars Kunal Khemu, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Chunky Pandey, Jamie Lever, Satish Kaushik, Farhad Samji, Zakir Hussain, Nupur Sanon and more. He made his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's web series 'Booo Sabki Phategi', which streamed on ALT Balaji. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

