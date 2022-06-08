Tusshar Kapoor shares a 'Filmi' birthday wish for sister Ekta Kapoor

In the caption, Tusshar clearly stated that the brother-sister duo were fans of 'Ramsay horror movies'

Tusshar Kapoor with Ekta Kapoor. Pic/Instagram account

Actor Tusshar Kapoor shared some adorable glimpses of himself and Ekta from their childhood on the occasion of Ekta Kapoor's 47th birthday.

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and wished his sister, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor through a special Instagram post. In the caption, he wrote," At the cost of sounding filmi... phuuloN kaa taaroN kaa sbkaa khnaa hai, ek hj'aaroN meN merii bhnaa hai! saarii umr hmeN sNg rhnaa hai... haipii brthdde to the older sibling of this filmi Jodi that loved watching the Ramsay horror movies on Friday nights, and still devours the horror genre! #happyburrdaytoyou pic courtesy: @retrobollywood from the archives of 1977!"

