Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade's film 'Kapkapiii' helmed by late Sangeeth Sivan gets a release date

Updated on: 07 April,2025 01:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kapkapiii, that reunites Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abishek Kumar

Updated on: 07 April,2025 01:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The upcoming horror-comedy Kapkapiii, featuring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, is all set to hit theatres on 23rd May. Directed by the late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan — known for cult comedies like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money — the film promises to deliver spine-chilling moments wrapped in rib-tickling humour.


About Kapkapiii


Kapkapiii also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abishek Kumar. The film is produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banner of Bravo Entertainment and is presented by Zee Studios. The screenplay is penned by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi.


Producer Jayesh Patel stated, “Sangeeth ji had already given us the completed first cut of the film, so what you’ll see on screen is entirely his vision. And I feel he is always with us, supporting and guiding. After his untimely demise, it became more than just a film — it became a collective promise to finish what he started. Kapkapiii is not your typical horror-comedy — it’s wild, unfiltered, and rooted in characters that feel hilariously familiar. It plays with fear the way a prankster plays with a flashlight in the dark — never predictable, always a little wicked.”

Shreyas and Tusshar's reunion

Speaking about the film, actor Shreyas Talpade shared, “As the name suggests, Kapkapiii is about goosebumps — the kind you get just before the fear fully kicks in. It’s one of the best horror comedies by Sangeeth Sivan sir. I miss him dearly. He should’ve been here with us today to witness the release of the film he was so passionate about. He was like a father figure to me, with a terrific sense of filmmaking.”

Tusshar Kapoor also reflected on his experience, saying, “Kapkapiii has a very realistic setting, and the characters are extremely relatable. The horror element revolves around a Ouija board, something that hasn’t been explored much in Hindi cinema. Sangeeth ji gave his actors the freedom to improvise within the framework of the script, which added depth and authenticity to our performances. For me, it was a nostalgic reunion after almost 20 years since Kyaa Kool Hain Hum — a true homecoming.”

