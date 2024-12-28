Author Twinkle Khanna recently revealed how she dealt when people compared her kids, Aarav and Nitara for their skin colour.

Author Twinkle Khanna recently opened up about his her kids Nitara and Aarav get compared for their skin colour by people. Twinkle shares two kids with her actor husband Akshay Kumar. While Aarav was born in 2002, Nitara was born in 2012.

In a recent conversation with FICCI FLO, Twinkle spoke about how she made her daughter feel good about her skin despite constant comparison with her older brother who has a lighter skintone. "I learnt a lot with my first child. And I think your first child tends to be that manual. You experiment a little bit on that child. With my second one, what I realised was that… I thought she looked like a normal Indian girl and there was always this comparison between her and her brother in skin colour or things like that. Things that exist in our country. And I decided that I am going to make sure that she believed she is absolutely wonderful, so if she has a unibrow, I told her that look you are as beautiful as Frida Kahlo, and she was as amazing and so are you. If she is brown, I would tell her that her skin is golden,” she said.

Twinkle further narrated an incident when Nitara proudly embraced her skintone during a family beach outing. The proud mother shared, "So eventually, one day, I think my proudest moment was when she was sitting with her brother and we were going to the beach and he was putting on sunblock. She said ‘I don’t really need so much sunblock because my skin is greater than yours’. And she said a white T-shirt gets dirty but a brown T-shirt doesn’t. You can’t see it so I am greater. So I thought that was a triumph".

Recently Twinkle earned her Masters degree by attending college in London. She moved countries with her daughter to pursue academics.

Twinkle then spoke about her supportive family and how her husband Akshay Kumar instantly agreed when she spoke about moving countries. But, Twinkle said that even if Akshay hadn’t agreed, she would have moved anyway. “I was very lucky that my family supported me that my husband was fine with the fact that I am moving countries and taking my younger one but even if he would not have been fine, I would have still done it but it would have been very difficult and traumatic. There would be a lot of yelling and screaming but he was okay with it,” she said.