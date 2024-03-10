Twinkle Khanna shared her thoughts about the three-day grand Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna shares her thoughts on the grand Ambani event, trolls husband Akshay Kumar's 'oil-well digging' step

Days after the grand pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant concluded, Twinkle Khanna penned her thoughts in her trademark humourous style. She also took a dig at her husband Akshay Kumar's punching dance step as he performed at the sangeet night. She compared his dance to that of digging another oil well through the stage. The author also expressed that she was not very impressed by Rihanna's concert at the event.

In her column in Times Of India, Twinkle wrote, "In between forcing my little one to swallow her flu medicine, training the dog to pee anywhere but my bed, and checking a deck my company is sending out to advertisers, I continue attending the Ambani festivities in what seems like a paradigm time warp through Instagram. I spot the three Khans performing together and the man of the house singing a robust song."

"He then performs a punching dance step that he repeats 33 times with so much force that it feels like he is about to dig another oil well through the stage and into the Jamanagar soil. I see Rihanna’s reportedly somewhere between ₹66 to 74 crore barefoot performance. Her act, though, is not half as grand as Nita bhabhi’s performance of the Vishwambhari Stuti dedicated to Ma Ambe, an avatar of Goddess Durga," she also added.

#AkshayKumar, #RadhikaMarchant's favourite star, once again stole the show as always. Easy.#MukeshAmbani's gesture at the end is gratitude personified.pic.twitter.com/gEzCqtXgKy — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) March 3, 2024

On day two, Akshay Kumar sang the Punjabi hit 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha' along with his stunning dance moves. Ranveer Singh joined Akshay briefly on the floor. Even the host of the event, Mukesh Ambani, gave him a warm hug after his performance.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding festivity in Jamnagar, Gujarat He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant in July this year. The couple had a grand three-day event that saw people like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg in attendance. Rihanna broke her self-imposed retirement and performed on stage at the event. Diljit Dosanjh also enthralled the audience with his concert.