Twinkle Khanna unveils fourth book in the presence of Dimple Kapadia, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Kiara Advani

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Actress, best-selling author and columnist Twinkle Khanna unveiled her fourth book, 'Welcome To Paradise' (Juggernaut) here on Wednesday. The event was attended by her husband Akshay Kumar, mother Dimple Kapadia, filmmaker Karan Johar, and the actresses Vidya Balan and Kiara Advani, among others. According to the book's promotional blurb, 'Welcome To Paradise' offers "rich narratives that explore the depth of loneliness, heartbreak and deception".

The blurb goes on to describe the quartet of stories on offer, noting: "Huma's divided family -- Team Cemetery and Team Crematorium -- clash hilariously over matters involving pigs and penises as they decide what to do with Amma's body. Madhura Desai writes an email to the chief justice of India, urging him to choose a 'nice cut-off age' to die, sending shockwaves across the nation.

"Along the shores of Satpati, Nusrat grapples with the loss of her son, and her voice. And Amita tells her husband about her breast implants but not about Bua, Bangalore and beautiful men." The blurb promises that the book is: "Perfectly observed, shot through with light and shadow and wry humour ... [and it] confirms Khanna's reputation as one of our most masterful storytellers."

Twinkle looked radiant in a black and golden co-ord set with a satin brown-coloured tank top. She kept her hair open, opted for nude makeup and golden hoops were her choice for accessories. Akshay was seen sporting a black shirt and matching pants. KJo wore a casual grey suit set with a black tee shirt. He completed the look with white sneakers. Dimple was seen wearing a breezy black outfit, which was complemented with big golden earrings.

Kiara looked picture-perfect in a lilac pink co-ord set with white tank top. She kept her hair open, opted for glossy makeup, and sported golden hoops earrings. In 2015, Twinkle released her first non-fiction book, 'Mrs Funnybones', and established herself as a writer to look out for. Her second book is 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad', a collection of short stories, one of which was based on social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, which became the inspiration for R. Balki's Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Pad Man'. Twinkle's previous book was 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving'.

