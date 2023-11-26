Sidharth Malhotra turns chef for wifey Kiara Advani, cooks 'healthy pizza'

Today, on a happy Sunday, Sidharth Malhotra turned into a chef for his loving wife Kiara Advani

In Pic: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Pic/Instagram)



Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most beloved couples in B-town. The two have never shied away from showering praises on each other. This cute couple loves spending time together. Today, on a happy Sunday, Sidharth turned into a chef for his loving wife Kiara.

The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared the delicious meal Sidharth made for her. While posting a video of the healthy pizza Sidharth prepared, Kiara wrote, “Sunday with the best chef @sidmalhotra (accompanied by a chef emoji) Healthy Pizza has never tasted better”. She added a Pizza Party song in the background.

On the work front, Sidharth was most recently seen in 'Mission Majnu,' co-starring Rashmika Mandana. The actor has interesting projects in his kitty, including Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’ and ‘Yodha.’ Sidharth’s next film, ‘Yodha,’ is backed by Dharma Productions. The makers of Dharma Productions' upcoming film, ‘Yodha,’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, have released a new release date for the film. After being postponed multiple times, the film will now be released in March.

On the other hand, Kiara was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’ Currently, she is busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu film, 'Game Changer,' which also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar.

For the unversed, Sidharth recently appeared on Koffee with Karan with his Student of the Year co-star Varun Dhawan. Many of the questions thrown at Sidharth during the rapid-fire round were also about his wife. Karan asked who he thinks has the best on-screen chemistry with him and Sidharth named his wife. "It is so good that we got married in real life," he said. The stars played lovers in the film Shershaah, and, like Karan said, it seems the on-screen love story has come alive in real life.

Sidharth also revealed that he knows Kiara's phone password, although he sometimes forgets it, but she knows his password by heart.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their wedding was a grand affair with close friends and family members in attendance.