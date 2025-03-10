Singer Udit Narayan attended the trailer launch event of the upcoming film Pintu Ki Pappi. At the event, he joked about his recent kiss controversy while commenting on the film's title

Udit Narayan

Singer Udit Narayan recently made news after he was seen kissing female fans who came to get selfies with him at his concert. While there was much heated discussion on the topic after the videos went viral on social media, the singer has now addressed it. Udit Narayan was attending the trailer launch of the upcoming film 'Pintu Ki Pappi' .

Udit Narayan jokes about his kiss controversy

The trailer launch of Pintu Ki Pappi was graced by the team of the film including renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya who also played a pivotal role in the film apart from choreographing the songs. Talking at the event, Udit Narayan commented on the title of the film. "Khubsurat title hai aapki, Pintu Ki Pappi. Aur Udit ki Pappi toh nahi? (PIntu Ki Pappi is a beautiful title. It's not Udit Ki Pappi, right?)"

He further said, "Ye bhi ek ittefaq hai ki abhi hi ye release hona tha...matlab music. Waise 2 saal pehle ka video hai Australia ka jo aap abhi dekh rahe hai (It's co-incidental that the music is releasing now. It's a 2 year old video that y'all are watching now from Australia).

About Pintu Ki Pappi

The story revolves around Pintu, a young man who seems to have a peculiar problem — every girl he kisses ends up marrying someone else. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he meets a strong and fearless woman. The trailer, filled with fun, romance, and adrenaline-pumping moments, has already captivated audiences.

Directed by Shiv Hare, the film introduces fresh talents like Sushant, Janya Joshi, and Vidhi, while seasoned actors like Vijay Raaz and Murali Sharma add depth to the project with their performances.

About Udit Narayan's viral kiss controversy

The 69-year-old came under fire for his behaviour while singing the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the 1994 film Mohra during a live gig. The clip shows Udit kissing on the cheek initially and later on the lips of one woman who was visibly shocked and confused. The singer asserts that he is a decent human being and controversies are created to malign his reputation.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Udit Narayan said, “Fans are so crazy, right? We are not like that; we are decent people. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Why blow this thing out of proportion? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands...This is all just fan craze. One shouldn't pay too much attention to it.”