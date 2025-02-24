Ranjana Jha, Udit Narayan's first wife, has initiated legal action against him, alleging violation of her rights and misappropriation of her property

Udit Narayan is facing new allegations from first wife Ranjana Jha

Udit Narayan's first wife accuses him of violation of her rights and misappropriation of her property

Singer Udit Narayan seems to have landed in trouble again. The popular playback singer, who hit the headlines recently for accidentally kissing a female fan, is in the news again for a personal matter. Ranjana Jha, his first wife, has initiated legal action against him, alleging violation of her rights and misappropriation of her property. He recently appeared before the Supaul Family Court on February 21, where he rejected any possibility of a settlement, reported Navbharat Times.

Ranjana Jha's legal representative, Ajay Kumar, revealed that she wishes to reunite with Udit Narayan due to her advancing age and health concerns. Despite the court's attempts to reconcile the two, the 69-year-old singer stood firm in his refusal to live with her.

Udit Narayan has been married twice

Udit Narayan and Ranjana Ja tied the knot in December 7, 1984. However, after his rise to fame as a prominent singer in Bollywood, he allegedly distanced himself from her. Narayan has been married twice, first to Ranjana and then to Deepa Gahatraj. He began his relationship with Deepa Gahatraj while he was still married to Ranjana Narayan. Narayan and Deepa were married in 1985. With Deepa Gahatraj, he has one son, Aditya Narayan, who is a singer and reality show host.

What has Ranjana accused Narayan of?

In 2006 Ranjana approached the Women's Commission, where he reportedly promised to provide her with financial support, including a flat, but later failed to fulfill his commitments. This led to a fresh maintenance case being filed in the family court. In his written defense, Narayan accused Ranjana Jha of attempting to extort money and providing false information to the court.

He also mentioned that a prior dispute had been settled mutually at the Bihar Women's Commission in 2013, where he agreed to a monthly payment of Rs 15,000, later increased to Rs 25,000 in 2021. The singer also claimed to have given her a house worth Rs 1 crore, agricultural land, and jewelry worth Rs 25 lakh. However, Ranjana alleged that Narayan withheld Rs 18 lakh from a land sale in Nepal and continued to deny her rightful status as his wife. She also accused him of harassment when she attempted to meet him in Mumbai.