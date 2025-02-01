A viral video shows Udit Narayan performing live on stage when a bunch of female fans come near the dais for a selfie. He can be seen obliging for the same but also kissing them

Udit Narayan Pic/AFP

Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan has come under fire for his inappropriate behaviour at a recent concert. A viral video shows him performing live on stage when a bunch of female fans come near the dais for a selfie. Udit can be seen obliging for the same but also giving a peck on the cheek. He also asks the security personnel to not interfere. Watch the video below.

Netizens slam Udit Narayan

As the video went viral on social media, a section of netizens called out Udit Narayan for his behaviour. One user wrote, “Tell me it's AI tell me it is!! What even in a f**king nightmare? Beyond the f**king boundaries of disgust eh? If it was me would have killed him asap.”

“I mean this is disgusting.. but what's wrong with this? Were they forced? No, they willingly came up there to him,” added another.

One user commented, “He smooched the last girl on her lips like a molester. At least the other girls he kissed their cheeks.”

Massive fire at Udit Narayan's home

Last month, a fire broke out in Mumbai's Andheri West where Udit Narayan resided. The fire caused the death of one person and left another severely injured. It was reported that Udit was deeply shaken by the tragic incident.

Udit Narayan receives death threats

In 2019, Udit claimed that he had been getting threatening calls for a month from an unknown number. He complained about the caller at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai. Upon investigation, the police found out that the number was registered in the name of the security guard of Narayan's building. The watchman when interrogated revealed that his mobile was stolen while he was en route to his hometown.

Udit Narayan’s musical journey

Padma Bhushan recipient Udit Narayan started singing in the eighties and has bagged four National Awards apart from other awards and recognition. His big break came in 1988 when he recorded the song of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as Aamir Khan's voice. The film's tracks such as Papa kehte hain, Ae mere humsafar, and Akele hain toh kya gham hai went on to become blockbusters that shaped Narayan's career. He is also known for songs like Pehla Nasha, Khud Ko Kya Samajhti Hai, Jaadu Teri Nazar, and Dhiktana among others.