Janhvi Kapoor, who is making waves for her upcoming film ‘Ulajh’, is on a promotional spree. In a recent conversation, Kapoor talked about how people think that she pays to get praise. Janhvi also mentioned how she cannot comment on her own performances. The actress also said that she doesn't have a budget large enough to afford paid PR.

While talking about herself, Janhvi shared, “Main khud ke baare mein kaise baith kar bolun, ‘Main na badi confident ho gayi hoon, bade acche acche performances de rahi hoon’? Main khud nahi keh sakti na (But how can I sit and say about myself, 'I have become very confident; I am giving very good performances'? I can't say it myself).”

Further, when Janhvi was told that people are praising her performance, she joked and said, "Paise khilwa ke bulwa rahi hoon (I am paying them to say it)."

Several actors get accused of paid PR. Addressing this issue, Janhvi said that she doesn't have enough budget to pay people to compliment her. "Koi bhi main jab dekhti hoon na social media par galti se koi bhi tareef kar leta hai na toh yeh bolte rehte hain ki ‘Yeh toh iska PR hoga, yeh toh iska...’ Main bolti hoon ‘Nahi itna budget nahi hai ki main logon se tareef karwaun' (Whenever I see someone praising me even by mistake on social media, they keep saying, 'This must be her PR.' I say 'No, I don't have enough budget to pay people to compliment me'),” Janhvi shared.

Janhvi recently got hospitalised, and media reports stated that it was a case of severe food poisoning. On the work front, the actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen essaying the role of the Deputy High Commissioner of the embassy in 'Ulajh'. The film, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in lead roles.

On the personal front, Janhvi Kapoor is dating Shikhar Pahariya, and the duo was seen together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding ceremony. The lovebirds even posed together at the function.