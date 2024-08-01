Breaking News
Maharashtra CM announces Rs 1 cr prize for Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Accused SUV driver granted bail
Mumbai Coastal Road project won't complete before May 2025
NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car attacked in Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch nabs five people for changing IMEI numbers of stolen phones
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Meiyang Chang Got Assamese musician roles with no dialogues

Meiyang Chang: ‘Got Assamese musician roles with no dialogues’

Updated on: 02 August,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma , PTI | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Meiyang, who stars in spy thriller Ulajh, notes that Hindi movies have evolved beyond the stereotypical parts he’d be offered years ago

Meiyang Chang: ‘Got Assamese musician roles with no dialogues’

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Meiyang Chang: ‘Got Assamese musician roles with no dialogues’
x
00:00

It’s a special Friday for Meiyang Chang as Ulajh hits the screens, the actor’s first theatrical release in six years. There were many reasons to say yes to Sudhanshu Saria’s directorial venture, led by Janhvi Kapoor. For starters, it was a spy thriller told from the perspective of diplomats. He says, “The diplomatic perspective hasn’t been done before. Sudhanshu said he wanted to present me in a [new] light. I changed my way of talking and walking.”


Janhvi Kapoor leads the thrillerJanhvi Kapoor leads the thriller



If the material gripped him, Chang drew further creative satisfaction from his co-stars, particularly Kapoor. “Janhvi and I have some good scenes together. She is hard-working and improving with each film. When I paid attention to her choice of films, [I saw that] if she has done 10 movies, eight have stories in prominence.” How does he then view co-star Gulshan Devaiah’s remark about not vibing with Kapoor and sharing a strictly professional rapport? “That’s fine. In all the interviews, everyone wants to only say good things, and that becomes the audience’s expectation. If you [vibe with a co-star], great; if you don’t, it’s a test of how professional you are and how well you can act.”


Throughout his career, Chang has multi-tasked, from singing to hosting and acting. He notes that the acting offers have improved and are in sharp contrast to the stereotypical roles he would get earlier. “There is much better work coming to me today. After Badmaash Company [2010], I was offered only Assamese musician roles because I am from the north-east. The characters had no dialogues. This happened for many years. I had to wait. TV and singing kept me occupied.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

meiyang chang janhvi kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK