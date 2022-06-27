Breaking News
Umang 2022: When Shah Rukh Khan made a grand entry at the event on a bike

Updated on: 27 June,2022 02:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shah Rukh Khan's entry reminded us of his entry scene in his Bollywood debut Deewana all the way back in 1992

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Shah Rukh Khan


Shah Rukh Khan is back in the game and how. After a hiatus of four years, he has now announced three films one after another. The titles are 'Jawaan', 'Pathaan', and 'Dunki'. And very very recently, he enthralled and entertained the audience with his performance at the Umang 2022 event. The Superstar made a grand entry on a bike. Khan's entry reminded us of his entry scene in his Bollywood debut Deewana all the way back in 1992.






In other videos shared by his fan-club, he could be seen interacting with the audience and also burning the dance floor with his performance.

Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years of his journey in Bollywood on June 25, 2022. The actor, who has been receiving wishes virtually, has finally shared a thank you message on Instagram. On Sunday evening, SRK shared a social media post expressing gratitude for all the wishes he received on the occasion.

The 'Raees' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a mirror selfie along with the caption, "Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me, the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all [sic]"

Also Read: Here's presenting the motion poster and Shah Rukh Khan's look from 'Pathaan'

In the picture posted by the superstar, he gave major 'Don' vibes as Shah Rukh was dressed in a classic black suit paired with a white shirt and patterned maroon cravat.

Also Read: Have you heard? Sirf cameo for SRK

On the occasion of celebrating 3 decades in the industry, the 56-year-old actor unveiled the first motion poster of his forthcoming film 'Pathaan', which left his fans excited. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone, is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

