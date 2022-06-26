Have you heard? Sirf cameo for SRK

It is known that SRK has a cameo in Tiger 3, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra

Shah Rukh Khan

It’s indeed a source of great joy to have Shah Rukh Khan do a cameo in a film and fans would obviously be over-the-moon to see the superstar even if it is only for a moment. It is known that SRK has a cameo in Tiger 3, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmāstra. However, sources inform that he will have about 20 minutes of screen time in the Ayan Mukerji-film. Seeing how he has a pivotal role of a scientist in the superhero film, the makers were keen to get the King of Bollywood to join them during promotions. While it would have boosted the buzz around the film, Shah Rukh has apparently politely declined the offer. Guess he wants to keep a low profile.

For lady love

Monotony has caught up with Ranveer Singh. To change the game, the actor has taken up Netflix’s special, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. He said, “I was discussing with my baby [actor-wife Deepika Padukone] that my experiences are flat. As an actor, you need to have different experiences to improve. When this offer came, I just grabbed it with both hands.” The show will showcase Ranveer roaming in the forests of Serbia scouting for a rare flower for his lady love.

In uniform

Mrunal Thakur, who plays a fierce police officer in Gumrah, spared no effort to bring realism to her cop character. Having gone through extensive training, the actor says, “From getting physically trained to maintaining the body structure, to handling different types of guns, I’ve done it all to portray a police officer as realistic as possible.” Only time will tell if she passes the litmus test or not.

Thrills ahead

She is elegant. She is talented. She is unpredictable. Tabu can never be confined in a box, no matter how many films she takes up. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 already pushed to the back of her mind, the actor has a string of movies lined up. Besides two films with Vishal Bhardwaj and two with Ajay Devgn, a source informs that Tabu has signed on to shoulder Dinesh Vijan’s next, Teacher’s Day. The thriller—to be directed by Gujarati filmmaker Mikhil Musale of Made in China (2019) fame—will go on floors by mid-August.

SLB’s new-found jodi

A random huddle at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday seems to have worked wonders for Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rumours suggest, that while Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy working on his debut series Heeramandi, the filmmaker is simultaneously prepping for his next and is keen to cast the duo. A source informs that the actors are yet to sign on the dotted line for the untitled film. While Kriti and Adi have never been paired opposite each other, audiences got a glimpse of their chemistry in KJo’s Kalank (2019) and have been hoping for more. Looks like their wish will finally come true.

