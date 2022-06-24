Have you heard? 'JugJugg Jeeyo' releases, but the case continues

While the screening took place as directed, we hear the court has yet to decide on the matter

Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

Even as Jugjugg Jeeyo opens in cinemas today, we hear its legal wrangle is not yet over. Raj Mehta’s directorial venture got into a controversy when Vishal Singh, executive creative producer of Sanjay Gupta’s Jazbaa (2015), claimed that the Karan Johar production is based on his story, Bunny Rani. Following a petition filed by Vishal, the Ranchi Commercial Court heard the case last week and asked for a screening on June 21. While the screening took place as directed, we hear the court has yet to decide on the matter. Meanwhile, it has allowed the release of the Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer as Viacom18 Motion Pictures is invested in it as a co-producer and studio partner. The next hearing has been scheduled for July 11. Until then, the matter remains subjudice and the court has apparently forbidden the plaintiff and the defendants from sharing any information about the courtroom proceedings outside.

Sid on Kiara’s speed dial

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are said to be dating ever since they teamed up for Shershaah, the biopic on the Kargil war martyr, Captain Vikram Batra. Recently, during a film promotion, Varun Dhawan was asked to name who he thought was on Kiara’s speed dial. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor promptly wrote the name of his Student Of The Year co-actor. Understandably, Kiara conceded that she knew Varun would write Sid’s name. Moreover, she admitted that the Judwaa 2 actor was correct as well.

Mrunal’s mass formula

Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen in Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor, feels that for an actor to attain mass appeal, it is necessary to do diverse roles and films. Mrunal, who made her big screen debut with Love Sonia (2018), says, “Doing different roles and movies to become a massy actor is possible only if one does not set limitations in terms of work. I am always trying to strike a balance when it comes to entertaining the audiences and satisfying my own creative urges.” Having decided at the onset to not restrict herself to one genre, she adds, “Since day one, I had decided to do films and projects that excite and challenge me as an actor.”

Their secret is out?

Remember the hue and cry Palak Tiwari made about being spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan some time ago? While everyone thought she was trying to hide her supposed relationship with him, it turns out that they’re just good friends. It is now learnt that the Bijlee bijlee girl is dating actor Vedang Raina, who is gearing up for his big launch with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Apparently, Palak and Vedang share the same talent agency and hit it off from the time they first met at a party. What’s amazing is that despite being together for about two years, they have managed to keep their relationship under wraps.

A different kind of success

Recently, after the top five contestants completed their performances for DID L’il Masters 5, Ahmed Raja was called on stage for a special gift. Inali Foundation fulfilled its promise of giving prosthetic limbs to the talented contestant. Overwhelmed, Remo D’Souza, ace choreographer and a judge on the reality show, said, “I believe everyone present here will believe that we have succeeded today. I feel today that the power of dance and this platform has been showcased like never before. There is nothing bigger than that.”

Missing daddy

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the quintessential Bollywood hero in Shamshera, feels his father, the late Rishi Kapoor, would have loved to see him in it. The Sharmaji Namkeen actor always wanted his son to play a hero who could connect with the audiences across the country. Ranbir said, “I really wish my father was alive to see this film. He has always been blatantly honest with his feedback and criticism, whether he liked something or not, particularly about my work.”

Being a beardo!

Talk about the things people do and the promises they make to achieve something they want. Writer-director Farhad Samji, who has put the debacle of Bachchhan Paandey behind him, is focusing his energy on his next, Bhaijaan, with Salman Khan. They just completed a long schedule in Hyderabad. The latest is that Farhad has decided to not sport a clean-shaven look any more. He has reportedly sworn to grow his beard till the release of Bhaijaan. If that’s not enough, he won’t shave it till the film, slated to release on December 30, becomes a hit. Really now!

A hero in real

Kamal Haasan was recently impressed by a differently-abled man singing Pathala pathala from his film Vikram in a video that has gone viral. So much so that the icon not only invited him over and praised his rendition, but also enrolled the man at AR Rahman’s music school, KM Music Conservatory, to further enhance his skills. That’s not all, the actor-filmmaker also promised to sponsor his training at the music school.