Have you heard? R. Madhavan reveals Shah Rukh Khan and Surya didn't charge a penny for 'Rocketry'

R. Madhavan recently revealed how Shah Rukh Khan came to be a part of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Recalling discussing the film — that is based on former ISRO engineer and scientist Nambi Narayan — while they were shooting for Zero four years ago, Maddy said SRK told him that he was keen to be a part of the movie and willing to play any role in the background. At wife Sarita’s suggestion, he messaged the superstar to thank him. Much to his surprise, he got a reply from SRK’s manager, saying, “Khan saab dates puchh rahe hain.” That’s how SRK came on board, for the role of a journalist who interviews the scientist essayed by Maddy. Interestingly, neither SRK nor Suriya, who plays the same part in the Tamil version, charged any fee. Moreover, they didn’t bill Maddy for the vanity vans, costumes or any of their staff.

Vicky Kaushal, who is back from Croatia, where he had gone to shoot a peppy number for Govinda Naam Mera, is all set to revisit an important part of modern Indian history. The actor announced that he has begun the prep for director Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Field Marshall Sam Maneckshaw with a picture of the script, research material and a diary. While the movie marks Vicky’s reunion with his Raazi director, it also brings Dangal girls, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra together, sharing credits again, after Anurag Basu’s Ludo (2020). While Fatima essays the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sanya plays Sam Maneckshaw’s wife, Siloo.

Of coffee and conversations

Karan Johar recently revealed that Ranbir Kapoor won’t be a part of his upcoming chat show. The Sanju actor, who had made his displeasure with Koffee with Karan clear in another show in the past, declined to shoot an episode with actor-wife Alia Bhatt. While the coup, to get the couple together for the first time since their April wedding, didn’t materialise, we guess the filmmaker thought Ranbir nahin, toh Ranveer Singh hi sahi. So, he got the lead jodi of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on his Koffee couch. The episode was shot before Alia took off for her Hollywood film.

Save the date

Even as he wrapped up the shoot of Drishyam 2 in Hyderabad yesterday, Ajay Devgn announced its date with audience. The sequel of his 2015 hit, Drishyam, will release on November 18 this year. That’s less than a month after his Diwali offering, Thank God. Indra Kumar’s directorial venture vies for the box office pie with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu during the festive season. Looks like Ajay, who usually heads out of the city after the first weekend to shoot his new movie, will have to kickstart the promotions for Drishyam 2 soon after Thank God releases.

Revisiting another victory again

mid-day had reported that Akshay Kumar is teaming up with producer Dinesh Vijan for a movie (New Associations, June 14). Now, we hear that the paperwork for the collaboration has been completed. The yet-untitled film will be based on a real story centered on the key role played by the Indian Air Force in a crucial event in the past. Akshay will essay the role of the IAF officer who leads the operation and saves the day with his quick sharp thinking and heroism. While the rest of the team will be finalised in the coming months, plans are on to take the movie on floors early next summer. By then, Akki will wrap up the Soorarai Pottru remake, Gorkha and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Interestingly, the actor, who has played a naval commander and an Army office before, will be playing an Air Force official for the first time.

From the crime files

Over three years since Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah will be seen as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi again soon. After leading the investigation in the first season of the series based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, the actor has a new case on hand. This time around, she will nab a Madhya Pradesh gang known as kachha-baniyan gang as they’d wear only inner wear and commit break-ins, robberies and even brutally kill the person who saw them. Sources say the producers shortlisted several crime stories that made national headlines. Apprehensive about another disturbing narrative, they zeroed in on the robberies of the kachha-baniyan gang that wrecked havoc in Delhi in 1990-92.

False news

Even before the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise goes on floors, speculation has begun about the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. Reports are rife that the character of Srivalli, essayed by Rashmika, dies much before the climax of Pushpa: The Rule. However, producer Y Ravi Shankar has dismissed the reports, calling them false news. “People believe everything that is reported about a film that no one knows about,” he has been quoted as saying. While preparation for Sukumar’s directorial version is already underway, Shankar reiterated that Srivalli is alive in the sequel.

A special song for Salman

Salman Khan, who is filming his next, Bhaijaan in Hyderabad, will be returning to the bay later this week. He is scheduled to shoot a special song for Ritesh Deshmukh’s directorial debut, Ved, a Marathi film, this weekend. Incidentally, this is not the first time the Radhe actor is doing a special appearance in his friend’s movie. Previously, Salman played a bit part in Riteish’s 2014 production venture, Lai Bhaari. The two actors had already discussed the role and the Radhe actor is said to have committed to sparing a couple of days for the Ved filmmaker.

