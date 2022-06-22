Breaking News
Updated on: 22 June,2022 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Have you heard? R. Madhavan reveals Shah Rukh Khan and Surya didn't charge a penny for 'Rocketry'

R Madhavan, Suriya and Shah Rukh Kha


R. Madhavan recently revealed how Shah Rukh Khan came to be a part of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Recalling discussing the film — that is based on former ISRO engineer and scientist Nambi Narayan — while they were shooting for Zero four years ago, Maddy said SRK told him that he was keen to be a part of the movie and willing to play any role in the background. At wife Sarita’s suggestion, he messaged the superstar to thank him. Much to his surprise, he got a reply from SRK’s manager, saying, “Khan saab dates puchh rahe hain.” That’s how SRK came on board, for the role of a journalist who interviews the scientist essayed by Maddy. Interestingly, neither SRK nor Suriya, who plays the same part in the Tamil version, charged any fee. Moreover,  they didn’t bill Maddy for the vanity vans, costumes or any of their staff. 

