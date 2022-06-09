Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan attends Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding; picture goes viral

Updated on: 09 June,2022 10:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shah Rukh Khan's pictures were shared by his long-time manager Pooja Dadlani and she captioned the post- "For Nayanthara’s Special Day!!"

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Pooja Dadlani


Shah Rukh Khan's co-star from Atlee Kumar's 'Jawan' Nayanthara is all set to enter into a very special phase of her life today. June 9 is her wedding day as she ties the knot with Vignesh Shivan. And King Khan has reached Mahabalipuram for the wedding.

Khan's pictures were shared by his long-time manager Pooja Dadlani and she captioned the post- "For Nayanthara’s Special Day!!" The star aced his look by donning a stunning and stylish light brown pathani suit. 




 
 
 
 
 
