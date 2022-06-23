Catch me if you can, says Ajay Devgn

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2022 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Devgn to kick off the next schedule of Bholaa in Hyderabad with a high-octane multi-car chase sequence

Ajay Devgn and Tabu


Ajay Devgn headed to Hyderabad where he will wrap up Drishyam 2 by the weekend. But there’s little respite for the actor, who will immediately dive into the world of Bholaa. Sources say that director Dharmendra Sharma has lined up a seven-week schedule of the actioner at the Ramoji Film City. “The Bholaa schedule will kick off on June 28, with the team filming a high-octane, multi-car chase sequence. The set-piece has been designed by action choreographer Ramazan Bulut. It will see gangsters, in a fleet of cars, chasing Bholaa, who is taking cops to the hospital, in a truck. After the gangsters catch hold of him, a hand-to-hand combat follows,” reveals a source. The director intends to can almost all the action sequences in this leg.

Bholaa, an official adaptation of Tamil hit Kaithi (2019), sees Devgn as an ex-prisoner, who is keen to be reunited with his daughter, but is persuaded by the cops to help them out for a night. Tabu plays a pivotal part in the adaptation, written by Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan. “Tabu will soon join the Hyderabad stint,” adds the source. When mid-day reached out to the film’s team, the spokesperson confirmed the news.


