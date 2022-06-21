Rediscovering the Ramsays, aaram se

As work is expedited on his production The Ramsay Biopic, Ajay & Co turn it into a web series to do justice to story about the pioneers of Hindi horror films

A deserted mansion. Creaking doors. And ghosts that elicit a chuckle instead of fear. Haven’t we all enjoyed the so-bad-they’re-good Ramsay horror movies? From Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche (1972) to Purani Haveli (1989), from Veerana (1988) to Bandh Darwaza (1990), the Ramsay Brothers pioneered the horror genre in Hindi cinema with their low-budget movies. In 2019, Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha had announced The Ramsay Biopic that would trace how the seven brothers built their horror empire. While the pandemic had put the brakes on the project, it is now learnt that the research is moving at a brisk pace.

At the onset, the makers were uncertain whether the family’s journey should be traced in a movie or a web series. “The project required extensive research as the Ramsays’ journey begins with patriarch Fatehchand U Ramsay in the pre-independence era, and culminates with their last movie, Talaashi in 1996. Having seen the volume of research, the makers felt that a two-hour-plus movie wouldn’t be able to do justice to the story. Plus, Ajay and Priti were bolstered by the success of their last web production, The Great Indian Murder. So, the team has decided to develop it as a web series,” says a source.

