'Drishyam 2': Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu starrer to release on November 18, 2022

Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna & Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 directed by Abhishek Pathak is set to release theatrically on 18th November 2022!

Indian Cinema’s much-celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar is all set to take us on yet another thrilling journey this year on 18th November. Promising to take it notches higher in thrill, drama and excitement, this sequel will take Vijay and his family’s story beyond imagination.

