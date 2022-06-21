Breaking News
'Drishyam 2': Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu starrer to release on November 18, 2022

Updated on: 21 June,2022 10:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Indian Cinema’s much-celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar is all set to take us on yet another thrilling journey this year on 18th November

Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna & Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 directed by Abhishek Pathak is set to release theatrically on 18th November 2022!

Indian Cinema’s much-celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar is all set to take us on yet another thrilling journey this year on 18th November. Promising to take it notches higher in thrill, drama and excitement, this sequel will take Vijay and his family’s story beyond imagination. 




