In Pic: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol

Listen to this article Umang 2023: Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol hug each other as they pose together; Salman Khan arrives in style x 00:00

It is the holiday season, and we are back to the party nights celebrating the end of the year and Christmas. One celebration that takes place in Mumbai during all of this every year is the much-anticipated Umang night—a night to pay tribute to the brave hearts who protect us by putting their lives on the line. The event is organized to salute the Mumbai Police and their spirit, attended by the who’s who of Bollywood and television. While many walked the red carpet, the highlight this time became the animal star Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol reuniting.

Umang took place in the city on December 23. The red carpet shone as many Bollywood celebrities walked on it and posed. Those in attendance at the gala night included Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Kartik Aryan, Neha Dhupia, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza among others.

But, as we said, nothing could beat the moment when Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol had a little animal reunion. According to videos surfacing on Instagram, Bobby was posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet when he saw Ranbir walk in. He was so excited to see his co-star that he couldn’t contain it. He insisted Ranbir join him for a photo opp, and the Brahmastra star obliged. The two shared a cute moment, and the camaraderie between them was quite evident.

Fans are going gaga over this moment. As for Animal, Ranbir Kapoor played Ranvijay, and Bobby Deol played Abrar in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. While the reviews weren’t quite on the side of the film, it has still found a massive audience. The box office collection worldwide recently surpassed Rs 800 crore and continues to grow. Everyone is intrigued to know what heights the film will end up scaling by the time it concludes its theatrical run.





