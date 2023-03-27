Untold stories, unfulfilled plans of Pradeep Sarkar

Sources say director Sarkar, who passed away last week, was in talks with Emraan for romantic musical thriller; duo hoped to roll the film in the second half of 2023

Emraan Hashmi

Over the past few years, filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar was focused on the Noti Binodini biopic that he was to shoot with Kangana Ranaut. But not many know that the director, who passed away on March 24, was simultaneously developing another script. mid-day has learnt that the late filmmaker was in talks with Emraan Hashmi for a romantic musical thriller. The actor had apparently liked the concept, and was to take a call after reading the final draft of the script.



Sarkar passed away on March 24

Sources tell us that the movie, envisioned as a blend of music and crime, was right up Hashmi’s alley. “A romantic musical crime thriller is Emraan’s forte. He has had success in this genre in the past, be it with Kalyug (2005), Gangster (2006), Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009), or Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010). Pradeep da’s next was along similar lines, and was to see Emraan in the lead as a charming but deceptive character. The filmmaker was known to have a keen ear for music, and the actor has enjoyed many chartbusters throughout his career. So, the music was another reason for him to come on board,” reveals a trade source.

The filmmaker-actor duo had met this year to discuss the project. If things had gone as planned, the movie may have gone on floors sometime in August. The source adds, “Buoyed by Emraan’s positive response to the concept, Pradeep da was writing the story and screenplay before he passed away. The two were constantly in touch, and had even discussed the possibility of shooting in the second half of 2023, if Emraan gave his nod to the movie. The actor had also mentioned taking a break from the shoot before Diwali as he would be busy with the promotions for Tiger 3 then.” Hashmi, who had a release last month in Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar, will be seen as an antagonist who takes on R&AW agent Tiger — essayed by Salman Khan — in Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3. Hashmi remained unavailable for comment.