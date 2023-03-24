RIP Pradeep Sarkar: Kangana Ranaut recalls the last meal she had with 'dada', Onir, Swanand Kirkire pay tribute

Pradeep Sarkar, best known for his films 'Parineeta' and 'Mardaani,' died early Friday in a hospital

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, best known for his movies ‘Parineeta’ and ‘Mardaani’, passed away at a hospital early on Friday, his wife Panchali said. He was 67.

The director was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra following a fever.

‘He passed away between 3.10 am and 3.30 am at Lilavati hospital,’ his wife told PTI.

The filmmaker had viral fever on March 22. After administering some medicines his fever subsided but not completely. So he was rushed to the hospital, she said.

‘By the time we reached the hospital, his vitals started dropping. He was put on a ventilator in the ICU and was diagnosed with pneumonia. The infection attacked his lungs.

‘According to doctors, he had many comorbidities which weakened his immunity. His blood pressure was fluctuating. Since COVID-19 hit him in July 2022, he was quite weak,’ Panchali said.

Sarkar's last rites will be held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium at 4 pm.

The filmmaker began his career as an ad filmmaker, directing commercials for well-known brands across the country.He also directed music videos, which included Shubha Mudgal's ‘Ab Ke Saawan’, Euphoria's ‘Dhoom Pichak Dhoom’ and Sultan Khan's ‘Piya Basanti’.

He made his directorial debut in 2005 with 'Parineeta,' a period drama based on author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novella of the same name.The filmmaker won the National Award for best debut film of a director for the Vidya Balan-Saif Ali Khan starrer.

Some of his other directorial ventures were ‘Laaga Chunari Mein Daag’ (2007), ‘Lafangey Parindey’ (2010), ‘Mardaani’ (2014), and ‘Helicopter Eela’ (2018).

The death of film director Pradeep Sarkar shocked his colleagues in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut shared a video of the last time she met the director.

'Last meal I had with Pradeep dada, he knew I love Bengali food, this was during Noti Binodini prep meet, that's his hand in the first frame... Such a terrible news, we were to meet as soon I got to Mumbai... My heart is sinking and I won't be able to cope with this shocking news,' she tweeted.

'Waking up to another sad loss ... too early ... #RipPradeepSarkar' posted Onir.

Swanand Kirkire also mourned the demise of his close friend Sarkar.

'Film maker and dearest friend Pradeep Sarkar the mad man left us this morning. Rest in peace Dada your passion for the art of cinema will stay in your works! 'Duniya bhar ki mitti ikatthi karte the ab jannat ki mitti dibiya mein bharna'. Thank you for loving me and my words,' Kirkire, who collaborated with the director on "Parineeta" as a lyricist and singer, wrote on Twitter.