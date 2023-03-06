Uorfi Javed comes out in support of Aaliya, says she has faced a similar past

Social media star Uorfi Javed shared Aaliya's video on her Instagram stories and wrote in the caption: "Nothing to say, breaks my heart. Kinda reminded me of my days, Just sympathy"

Pic/ Uorfi Javed's Instagram

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed has shared Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui's recent video in which she claimed that she has been thrown out of his house along with her kids. Uorfi expressed her concern and said that Aaliya's situation resembles her past.

She shared Aaliya's video on her Instagram stories and wrote in the caption: "Nothing to say, breaks my heart. Kinda reminded me of my days, Just sympathy."

Earlier, Aaliya claimed that she is not allowed to enter Nawazuddin's house. She has shared a video from outside his bungalow standing on the road with her two children, daughter Shora and son Yani.

In the video, she said: "I just came from Nawazuddin's house and there you can see my daughter who is crying. We were thrown out of his bungalow and we have been told we cannot enter. I cannot understand where should I go with my kids, I just have Rs 81 with me, no house to go to, and no money."

Also read: Aaliya Siddiqui accuses Nawazuddin Siddiqui of rape, 'stealing' her kids; files complaint

But, after long, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has broken his silence on all the allegations made against him by Aaliya Siddiqui. Their personal life has been in the limelight ever since Aaliya accused him of harassing her and more recently even their kids.

Nawazuddin took to his social media handle to pen a detailed note and explained matters from his perspective.

I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press & A bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided & manipulated videos," he wrote.

He further wrote, "There are few points, I would like to express -

1. First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids.

2. Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever