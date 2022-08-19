Up and about: A dream, indeed

Every moment of Hema Malini’s act at Iskcon Temple for Janmashtami appears to be taken right out of a fairytale!
Pics/Ashish Rane, Yogen Shah
Moment to capture
After the death of her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu makes a rare appearance as she greets lensmen with a smile
Not without my pout
Aditi Rao Hydari lets down her safety guard to... well.. pout for lensmen in the city
Together forever
As though they haven’t had enough of each other on set, TV stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta pose at a screening
Not without my cup Kareena
Kapoor Khan unwilling to leave her home without her morning brew is an ideal depiction of our collective emotional state
Who photobombed whom?
We wonder if it was Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor who was eager to steal the limelight from the other
Play Quiz: https://www.mid-day.com/timepass/quiz/-Dahi-Handi--special-Bollywood-quiz-43