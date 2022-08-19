Breaking News
Up and about: A dream, indeed

Updated on: 19 August,2022 11:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Every moment of Hema Malini’s act at Iskcon Temple for Janmashtami appears to be taken right out of a fairytale! 

Pics/Ashish Rane, Yogen Shah


After the death of her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu makes a rare appearance as she greets lensmen with a smile


Aditi Rao Hydari lets down her safety guard to... well.. pout for lensmen in the city

As though they haven’t had enough of each other on set, TV stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta pose at a screening

Kapoor Khan unwilling to leave her home without her morning brew is an ideal depiction of our collective emotional state

We wonder if it was Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor who was eager to steal the limelight from the other

