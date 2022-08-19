Up and about: A dream, indeed

Every moment of Hema Malini’s act at Iskcon Temple for Janmashtami appears to be taken right out of a fairytale!

Pics/Ashish Rane, Yogen Shah

Moment to capture

After the death of her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu makes a rare appearance as she greets lensmen with a smile

Not without my pout

Aditi Rao Hydari lets down her safety guard to... well.. pout for lensmen in the city

Together forever

As though they haven’t had enough of each other on set, TV stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta pose at a screening

Not without my cup Kareena

Kapoor Khan unwilling to leave her home without her morning brew is an ideal depiction of our collective emotional state

Who photobombed whom?

We wonder if it was Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor who was eager to steal the limelight from the other

Play Quiz: https://www.mid-day.com/timepass/quiz/-Dahi-Handi--special-Bollywood-quiz-43

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal