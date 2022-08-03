Breaking News
Up and about: Abhishek Banerjee's promotional event

Updated on: 03 August,2022 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

We wonder what kind of goodwill are the makers of Abhishek Banerjee’s next aiming to earn by increasing the woes of travellers by blocking a busy city street during a promotional round

After a string of promotional events for her next, mom-to-be Alia Bhatt dresses down before catching a flight from the city airport


Unconventional but attention-worthy — Kareena Kapoor Khan makes heads turn with her sartorial choices again during a visit to Randhir Kapoor’s home

Huma Qureshi’s public appearances may be few and far  between, but the actor rarely disappoints with her fashion choices. Today, however, is different 

Shakti Kapoor appears to be in no mood to brave the paparazzi’s flash-lights, or questions, after a wrap-up party in the city

Sanya Malhotra’s tresses are usually the talking point in all her public appearances, but her svelte frame caught the attention of fans at a recent screening

The face of yet another web film, Janhvi Kapoor turns up for a promotional event of her next, in the city 

We’re all for showcasing love by twinning on lunch dates, but did Lauren Gottlieb and Mouni Roy take things too far?

