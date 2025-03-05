Breaking News
Up and about: Anupam Kher's gurudakshina to Mahesh Bhatt

Updated on: 05 March,2025 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Continuing his tradition of giving Mahesh Bhatt a ‘gurudakshina’ for having given him his big break in 1984, Anupam Kher handed money to the filmmaker at a promotional do, where Esha Deol (R), Adah Sharma (in white) and Ishwak Singh were also present

Pics/Yogen Shah

