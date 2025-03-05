Up and about: Anupam Kher's gurudakshina to Mahesh Bhatt

Continuing his tradition of giving Mahesh Bhatt a ‘gurudakshina’ for having given him his big break in 1984, Anupam Kher handed money to the filmmaker at a promotional do, where Esha Deol (R), Adah Sharma (in white) and Ishwak Singh were also present
Pics/Yogen Shah
Himalaya Dassani, Bhagyashree; Abhimanyu Dassani
Look at me
Decades might set them apart, but mother-daughter duo Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani each can hold their own when it comes to making a sartorial statement
White, not boring
Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar; Shilpa Shetty Kundra; Rekha; Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan
Shilpa Shetty’s and Sonam Kapoor’s takes on white were worth recording in fashion handbooks, but Farhan Akhtar left us with polarised opinions when seen at a fashion event