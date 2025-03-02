During Katrina Kaif's spiritual dip in Sangam, a group of men secretly recorded the actress without her consent while making inappropriate comments

Katrina Kaif at Mahakumbh

Several celebrities visited Prayagraj during the auspicious Mahakumbh Mela, and among them, Katrina Kaif also visited the holy place to take a dip in Triveni Sangam. During her spiritual dip in Sangam, a group of men secretly recorded Katrina without her consent while making inappropriate comments. This video has drawn sharp criticism from Raveena Tandon, who also attended the Mahakumbh.

The video, which is now going viral, shows two men recording themselves and then panning to Katrina. In the video, one of them was seen saying, “Ye main hu, ye mera bhai hai, aur ye Katrina Kaif” (This is me, this is my brother, and this is Katrina Kaif), with many people laughing around them.

Raveena Tandon calls out men recording Katrina Kaif

This video has drawn sharp criticism from netizens, and even Raveena Tandon called out the boys for their disgusting behavior. Raveena, while reacting to the video, wrote, "This is disgusting. These kinds of people spoil a moment that is supposed to be peaceful and meaningful."

While reacting to the video, one fan wrote, "That’s why celebrities need VIP treatment!" "That's why VVIP treatment is required. Warna aise log papa dhoke papa kar lete hain. Mann saaf hoga kaha se," another one wrote. A third user shared, "This is Bharat. Zero civic sense. Only God's name on their lips and not in their heart."

After her spiritual visit, Katrina shared her experience with ANI and said, "I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here."

Earlier, on February 13, Katrina’s husband and actor Vicky Kaushal visited Mahakumbh ahead of the release of his film Chhaava. Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also participated in the revered ritual, taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam. He expressed his appreciation for the well-organized arrangements at the venue. "I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here... The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed," he said.