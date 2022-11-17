Up & about: Bling isn’t beautiful

Mrunal Thakur, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor bring their A-game on the red carpet of an awards gala. We love the subtle cream sarees and the all-black attire, but it was Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s jarring pink coat and saree that made our eyes pop. OMG! Pics/Yogen Shah

Mrunal Thakur, Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra

Matching game

It isn’t enough that her crop top matched her shorts, but Disha Patani prefers to keep it all colour-coordinated, including her cap and the fannypack. But we totally love the unassuming style with which she carries herself

Zara dekh ke chalo

Shanaya Kapoor is clearly a pro at multitasking. We catch the actor, just after a sesssion at a dance studio, getting on calls to figure out the rest of her day

Promotion plans

Last week, we spotted Ajay Devgn on the set of a dance reality show to talk about his crime thriller, and now wife Kajol is on the set to promote her next. Kajol is dressed to impress in the red saree

Where’s the camera?

Being in the industry for decades, Shah Rukh Khan has aced the posing game with paparazzi, while daughter Suhana is still learning the ropes. Despite the exposure, Gauri Khan still seems tad camera-shy, no?

Just in

Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

