Up and about: Catch me if you can

Taimur Ali Khan gives mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan a run for her money as she tries to catch up with him, but it seems he is already too fast for her

Pics/Yogen Shah

Palat!

Manish Malhotra is seen leaving Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bandra house, when paparazzi spotted him and requested for a quick pose. And boy! Does Manish nail it!

Mommy glow

Sonam K Ahuja may be running helter-skelter taking care of her son Vayu, but the sleepless nights and exhausting mommy duties definitely cannot be seen on her face. We are digging the yellow suit on the diva

When work calls

Life has been busy for Shraddha Kapoor who is currently working on four films. The actor is spotted rushing off in a rickshaw after catching a movie with friends. Guess, nothing can stop Shraddha from getting back to work

Close bonds

It seems like Tabu, who has often worked with Irrfan Khan, is taking his son Babil under her wing. Guess being impressed with his work in his latest offering has a lot to do with it

What do we even say?

While we love Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Varma’s spontaneity, acting chops and just who they are, we can’t say the same about their dressing sense as they arrive for a film screening

Finally a hit

It has been a while since B-town folk celebrated the box-office success of a film this year, but never say never. Shriya Saran dons a sultry white dress at the success party of her latest thriller that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Ajay Devgn keeps it casual as usual. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were also in attendance

