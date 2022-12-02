×
Breaking News
Mumbai: At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Santacruz was hottest place in subcontinent on Wednesday
Mumbai: 11 months, 3,960 cyber cases, only 245 cracked
Mumbai: 14 years after escaping law, ‘thief’ nabbed thanks to tattoo
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s narco test successful, say Delhi police
Mumbai: Parking plaza in busy Dadar now resembles a junkyard

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Catch me if you can

Up and about: Catch me if you can

Updated on: 02 December,2022 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Taimur Ali Khan gives mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan a run for her money as she tries to catch up with him, but it seems he is already too fast for her

Up and about: Catch me if you can

Pics/Yogen Shah


Palat!


Palat!



Manish Malhotra is seen leaving Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bandra house, when paparazzi spotted him and requested for a quick pose. And boy! Does Manish nail it!


Mommy glow

Mommy glow

Sonam K Ahuja may be running helter-skelter taking care of her son Vayu, but the sleepless nights and exhausting mommy duties definitely cannot be seen on her face. We are digging the yellow suit on the diva

When work calls

When work calls

Life has been busy for Shraddha Kapoor who is currently working on four films. The actor is spotted rushing off in a rickshaw after catching a movie with friends. Guess, nothing can stop Shraddha from getting back to work

Close bonds

Close bonds

It seems like Tabu, who has often worked with Irrfan Khan, is taking his son Babil under her wing. Guess being impressed with his work in his latest offering has a lot to do with it

What do we even say?

What do we even say?

While we love Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Varma’s spontaneity, acting chops and just who they are, we can’t say the same about their dressing sense as they arrive for a film screening 

Finally a hit 

Finally a hit 

It has been a while since B-town folk celebrated the box-office success of a film this year, but never say never. Shriya Saran dons a sultry white dress at the success party of her latest thriller that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Ajay Devgn keeps it casual as usual. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were also in attendance

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
taimur ali khan Kareena Kapoor manish malhotra shraddha kapoor tabu Babil Khan sanya malhotra vijay varma sonam kapoor ajay devgn ishita dutta vatsal sheth shriya saran bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK