Breaking News
Up and about: Chhutti Khatam

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

While social media users joke about having “withdrawal symptoms” as the Ambani pre-wedding ceremonies conclude, for those who did attend the do, returning to work after having been part of one of the most extravagant celebrations

Pics/Yogen Shah, AFP

While social media users joke about having “withdrawal symptoms” as the Ambani pre-wedding ceremonies conclude, for those who did attend the do, returning to work after having been part of one of the most extravagant celebrations India has seen, has got to have some impact


Fashion (not so)forward


It was all fun and games at a promotional do for an upcoming web offering, but actors Sara Ali Khan and Tisca Chopra offered little sartorial delight. Chopra’s bold selection did little to flatter her frame, while Khan’s ensemble seemed to fall flat at the event also attended by Vijay Varma and Karisma Kapoor

Take notes

At an event held in the city, Rani Mukerji addressed pressing subjects pertaining to cinema, including the place of social media, and the impact of the pandemic on the film industry

