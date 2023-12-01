Breaking News
up and about: Date night

Updated on: 01 December,2023 02:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia squeeze in a date before heading out for social events in the city. Rather adorable to see Tamannaah walk out in Vijay’s coat, no?

up and about: Date night

Pics/Yogen Shah

up and about: Date night
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia squeeze in a date before heading out for social events in the city. Rather adorable to see Tamannaah walk out in Vijay’s coat, no?


Style game


Style game


Sonam Kapoor walks the red carpet at a fashion event in an orange gown with husband Anand Ahuja, and Karisma Kapoor keeps it glittering in a black pant suit

Mom’s proud

Vicky Kaushal with mother; Sanya Malhotra; Agastya Nanda with Abhishek BachchanVicky Kaushal with mother; Sanya Malhotra; Agastya Nanda with Abhishek Bachchan

After the screening of Vicky Kaushal’s latest film, his mother hugs and showers him with appreciation. Awww...

Where’s the koffee?

Where’s the koffee?

Karan Johar had a sit-down with Twinkle Khanna to discuss her latest book at the launch. Now that’s a witty banter we want to hear

Just in

King rules: Shah Rukh Khan; Black is my colour: Wamiqa Gabbi

King rules: Shah Rukh Khan; Black is my colour: Wamiqa Gabbi

