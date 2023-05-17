Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘One year on, can’t even do her last rites’
Mumbai: BMC spent crores over 10 yrs, yet public plaints haven’t dropped
Drugs-on-cruise case: 'Sameeer Wankhede framed me for fame, and forced me to hire his lawyer'
Mumbai back to normal after Covid spike
Maharashtra ATS wants polygraph test for DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Do the thumka

Up and about: Do the thumka

Updated on: 17 May,2023 08:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Sunidhi Chauhan uplifts cancer survivors, promoting World No Tobacco Day by organizing a joyful day for them

Up and about: Do the thumka

Pics/Pradeep Dhivar, Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: Do the thumka
x
00:00

Do the thumka


Sunidhi Chauhan spreads cheer among cancer survivors and lets them enjoy a carefree day, while promoting World No Tobacco Day



Just in


All blues: Sara Ali Khan; Style on point: Manushi Chhillar; Dishy director: Rohit Shetty; Aapka fan hoon: Tamannaah Bhatia

All blues: Sara Ali Khan; Style on point: Manushi Chhillar; Dishy director: Rohit Shetty; Aapka fan hoon: Tamannaah Bhatia

The long goodbyes

The long goodbyes

It’s never a quick hi-and-bye when friends accidentally cross paths. Sussanne Khan and Malaika Arora bumped into each other and got into a long conversation

Kajol’s swag

Kajol’s swag

Dressed in a neon co-ord set and beaded neckpiece, Kajol brightens up Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta’s baby shower. We are totally digging her look

Let’s catch up!

Let’s catch up!

It could be just a random get-together or a prelude to another birthday bash for Karan Johar, who will turn 51 next week. We spotted Rani Mukerji, Vaibhavi Merchant at KJo’s house in Bandra. We hear Shah Rukh Khan was also a part of the gathering

Also Read: Brouhaha over Bombay?

Kya Khoob Lagti Ho

Kya Khoob Lagti Ho

Karan Kundrra cannot take his eyes off lady love, Tejasswi Prakash as she glamorously walks in for a reality show shoot

sunidhi chauhan sara ali khan Manushi Chhillar rohit shetty tamannaah bhatia kajol malaika arora sussanne khan rani mukerji vaibhavi merchant Tejasswi Prakash karan kundra bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK