Up and about: Do the thumka

Sunidhi Chauhan uplifts cancer survivors, promoting World No Tobacco Day by organizing a joyful day for them

Pics/Pradeep Dhivar, Yogen Shah

Do the thumka

Sunidhi Chauhan spreads cheer among cancer survivors and lets them enjoy a carefree day, while promoting World No Tobacco Day

Just in

All blues: Sara Ali Khan; Style on point: Manushi Chhillar; Dishy director: Rohit Shetty; Aapka fan hoon: Tamannaah Bhatia

The long goodbyes

It’s never a quick hi-and-bye when friends accidentally cross paths. Sussanne Khan and Malaika Arora bumped into each other and got into a long conversation

Kajol’s swag

Dressed in a neon co-ord set and beaded neckpiece, Kajol brightens up Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta’s baby shower. We are totally digging her look

Let’s catch up!

It could be just a random get-together or a prelude to another birthday bash for Karan Johar, who will turn 51 next week. We spotted Rani Mukerji, Vaibhavi Merchant at KJo’s house in Bandra. We hear Shah Rukh Khan was also a part of the gathering

Kya Khoob Lagti Ho

Karan Kundrra cannot take his eyes off lady love, Tejasswi Prakash as she glamorously walks in for a reality show shoot