Up and about: Gajra mohabbat wala

Thrilled to see Alia Bhatt dressed in a beautiful white saree on the red carpet at an award gala, veteran actor Rekha gifts the new mom a gajra to complement her look

Pics/Satej Shinde, Yogen Shah

Just in

That’s my swag: Deepika Padukone; Boss lady casuals: Gauri Khan; Simply complex: Ronit Roy; Cozy in black: Sonakshi Sinha and Happy to be back: Rashmika Mandanna

Turned 2

On Jehangir Ali Khan’s second birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan sent her son to meet, greet and to take the blessings of grandpa Randhir Kapoor in the morning. Guess the bachcha party will be held later