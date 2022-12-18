Up and about: Hot, hawt, hotter

Janhvi Kapoor looks jaw-droppingly sexy in a black latex gown, and Ayushmann Khurrana gives off the ‘hero’ vibe in a sheer shirt. While Karan Johar turns up in his ultra-bling outfit, Rashmika Mandanna keeps it chic in a white ensemble at a recent fashion gala

Janhvi Kapoor; Karan Johar with Rashmika Mandanna; Silver much?: Mrunal Thakur; Ayushmann Khurrana. Pics/Sameer Markande, Yogen Shah

Hot, hawt, hotter

In her memory

After a two-year hiatus, Grammy nominated musician Anoushka Shankar is seen performing in India. The musician played a tribute to Nirbhaya on her 10th anniversary by performing the world premiere of her new track

Taking cover

We have noticed that Ekta Kapoor often takes cover behind someone whenever she is photographed. Spotted post a party in Juhu, we catch the czarina hiding from paparazzi, this time behind writer-friend Mushtaq Sheikh

